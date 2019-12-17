|
Thomas Edward Driscoll
Tom Driscoll, 89, a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, left this world to be with his many loved ones and his Lord and Savior on Saturday December 14th with his loving family at his side.
Tom was a life- long Mets fan, a vocal defender of the left- handed, lover of cats, classical and jazz music and all film, devoted library and Church volunteer and a man with a brilliant mind, a quick wit and a tender heart. The squirrels, birds, chipmunks and all small wild- life of Madison CT have lost a devoted friend and patron. In his typical humility, he might be annoyed that we are sharing some of his achievements and he would no doubt tell us to stop making such a fuss.
He lived the example of a Christian life, without seeking attention from the world for his countless charitable acts. A few examples: he was a multiple gallon blood donor to the American Red Cross, only ending his donations after age 80, ("I decided not to push my luck.") he donated generously to charitable causes, financially 'adopted' four Korean orphans through Catholic Charities and recycled almost everything in 1980s before it was fashionable. (and to the consternation of his then teenage daughters) He was generous to family, friends and others to a fault and expected nothing in return.
One of the best qualities of Tom Driscoll was that he was fully himself in a world full of duplicity and insincerity. He never looked down on others (although he could be quite ornery and annoyed, especially at drivers who refused to use turn signals, those who drove like "jerks" and mean people in general.) His motto, in memory of his father, was "To Thine own self be true, and it must follow as the day the night, thou canst not then be false to any man." (Wm Shakespeare)
Born in the Bronx NY, Tom was the only Child of Thomas E. Driscoll and Stella Larkin Driscoll. Tom was a member of the Greatest Generation, living through the Great Depression and the Second World War he was forever thoughtful of those who had less and those who struggled with heavy burdens. He lost his father when he was 14 and assumed a role of care and responsibility from that day on for his mother, a role he extended to other relatives after he became successful later in life.
He attended All Hallows High School in the Bronx and went on to receive full scholarships to several colleges including Princeton, choosing Fordham to remain close to his widowed Mother. Tom served in the Korean Conflict after college as an officer, though with his typical wryness would comment that he didn't deserve the full honor due the combat Veterans of Korea because "I never left New Jersey during the war" After the war Tom attended The University of Pennsylvania Wharton school of Business earning an MBA with concentration in statistics.
In 1961 Tom met Giovanna (Joanne) Pavincich at a gathering of Catholic Alumni club in NYC. They were married in 1962 and have shared their deep Catholic faith throughout 57 years of marriage. They experienced the death of their son Thomas John Driscoll in 1968, but they find solace in their deep grief from their faith. He raised three daughters, Elizabeth Driscoll Jorgensen (Mathew), Clare Driscoll and Emily Driscoll Roe (Daniel) all of whom survive him.
Having several positions in financial analysis Tom served the longest portion of his career as a vice president of General Electric Pension fund in Stamford, CT where he was well loved as a mentor and as a kind heart in a tough field. A great anecdote from his years at GE was when the Wall Street Journal interviewed him in 1979 about how he felt about reporting to the first female financial officer of General Electric, Janet Hickey. his answer was, "Why would it be any different than another report? Also I have three daughters and a wife, I report to four women at home."
Tom was communicant and Eucharistic Minister for St. Margaret's parish in Madison where for the past 20 years (until his illness) worked with his dear friend Diane Coyle in lay ministries such as weekly Rosary and bringing the Holy Eucharist to home and institution bound parishioners. He worked for almost 20 years as an active volunteer for the Scranton Memorial Library where he had many friends.
In addition to his wife and children Tom will be remembered for his devotion to family including his seven grandchildren, John Oliver Driscoll, Chloe Jorgensen, Christopher Jorgensen, Timothy Jorgensen, Sarah Jorgensen, Madeline Roe and Peter Roe and his great grand daughter Olivia Driscoll and his two special cousins Joan bell and Mary Lou Casavant.
He faced a lengthy and debilitating illness with acceptance and faith, loving and stoic. He taught us well to serve and find happiness in giving to others. The family wishes to express true gratitude to his devoted care givers his daughter Clare Driscoll and Anna Matosz and Diane Coyle, friend and eucharistic minister of St. Margaret's Church.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Margaret's Church, Saturday December 21 at 11: 00 AM with a meal and gathering in the church hall immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Part Of the Solution (P.O.T.S), a soup kitchen and service organization for homeless persons in the Fordham neighborhood in the Bronx. http://www.potsbronx.org/; he donated to this organization for the last 25 years of his life or consider a donation to The Scranton Memorial Library fund; https://www.scrantonlibrary.org/support-your-library
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 19, 2019