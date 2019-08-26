|
In Loving Memory Of "Sarge" Thomas F. Maloney On his 5th Anniversary in Heaven 1/4/1939 ~ 8/26/2014 So much has changed since you've been gone, yet somehow life must carry on. Reminders of you everywhere drive us to our knees in prayer. We believe God sent our way the butterfly we saw today, as it floated through the sky we try our hardest not to cry. It made us feel a little blue because it made us think of you. But as it danced along the breeze, it put our minds and hearts at ease. So innocent and so carefree, we felt that God was showing us your safer at home with Him above, carried in His arms of love. Today we saw a butterfly and now we know, the reason why though we still grieve and we still mourn, our precious one has been reborn. Loving wife, children, grandchildren, and family.