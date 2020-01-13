|
|
Thomas Michael Fay
Feb. 19, 1962 - Jan. 8, 2020Thomas Michael Fay of Bridgeport passed away suddenly at his home. Tom was born in Weymouth, MA on Feb. 19, 1962, the beloved son of P. Joseph Fay and Helen Fay of Madison, CT for 30 years and now of North Branford, CT.
Tom was a treasured brother to Kathy Fay Black (and Jon) of Fairfield, CT; Bob Fay (&Maureen) of Norwalk, CT; Paul Fay (and Janine) of Clinton, CT; Bill Fay (and Martha) of North Carolina. He also leaves behind his brother-in-law Blair Fishburn, husband of Tom's deceased sister Eileen Fay Fishburn, as well as many nieces, nephews and their children.
Tom was a life-long sports enthusiast. He played both hockey and golf from an early age. He was captain of the 1980 FCIAC champion Stamford High School hockey team. A great shooter, he had a knack for scoring critical/game winning goals over his four years on the team. After college he coached successful teams at both Stamford and Bethel High Schools. Tom had an equal passion for golf, where he also excelled. His car was never without the "sticks" of one sport or the other in it.
Tom was a teacher early in his career and loved by his students. Over the past 30 years he has worked in the restaurant business where he enjoyed joking and interacting with co-workers and "most" of his customers. Working at night also allowed him to "tee it up" as he would say, during the day.
Tom was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He loved and cherished his parents and was a strong believer in family. He loved music and had a warm, witty sense of humor. Tom faced many health challenges in his life, and met them with perseverance and dignity. He had great sympathy and empathy for the less fortunate.
The world has lost a kind and loving soul, and Tom will always be in our memories, in our thoughts, and in our hearts.
Calling hours will be held on Sat., Jan. 18 from 9 – 11 a.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Sat at 11:30 a.m. in St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford. Burial will be held at Alder Brook Cemetery, Guilford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Tourette Assoc. of America, 42-40 Bell Boulevard, Suite 205, Bayside, NY 11361. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 14, 2020