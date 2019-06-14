Thomas W. Gallagher

Thomas W. "Tucker" Gallagher, a lifelong Stamford resident passed away on June 12, 2019 at the age of 81. Tom was a carpenter with local Union 210 and worked at Eagle Hill School in Greenwich, CT. He was a proud Veteran of the US Army. Tom enjoyed riding motorcycles and Cadillacs. He was pre deceased by his wife Barbara, a step-son Lionel Hudson and his sister, Crystal Ann Gallagher. He is survived by his brothers: William and his wife Rosemarie of Darien, CT and a brother Frank and his wife Anita also of Darien, CT. Tom is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 11 am on Monday, June 17, 2019 at St John Cemetery, Darien, CT. No calling hours will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, Stamford (203)-359-9999. To send on-line condolences to the Gallagher family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com Published in StamfordAdvocate on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary