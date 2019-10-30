The Advocate Notices
Thomas Genovese Notice
Thomas L. Genovese
Thomas L. Genovese, 77, a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Stamford Hospital. He was born July 15, 1942 to the late Leonard and Julia (Kvancz) Genovese.
Thomas was employed by the City of Stamford school system as a custodian at Stamford High School. He was a car enthusiast who loved to travel and who enjoyed dining out at restaurants and trying different cuisine. He was known to enjoy his bingo games and spending time with his various canine companions.
Thomas is survived by his sister, Carol Ann Genovese; sister-in-law, Nancy; and brother-in-law, Frank. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Carlson Genovese.
A wake will be held on Friday, November 1, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, in Stamford. A prayer service will take place at the funeral home, following calling hours, and will begin at 12 p.m.. The interment and graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Fairfield Memorial Park, 230 Oaklawn Avenue, in Stamford.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 31, 2019
