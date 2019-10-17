|
|
Thomas Alexander
Harkness
Thomas Alexander Harkness, 104, died peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Beacon Place Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro.
Thomas was born on July 1, 1915 in Stamford, Connecticut to the late Thomas Harkness and Agnes Patterson-Black.
Thomas was a member of the "greatest generation" and proudly served his country during World War II. As a member of the U.S. Army, he was stationed in the Pacific Theater. Tom moved to High Point after living most of his life in Connecticut. He referred to himself as a "Connecticut Yankee" and enjoyed making many friends down here in the south.
Thomas' friends will gather at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point with a memorial service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Thomas will be inurned in Woodland Cemetery in Stamford, Connecticut on Monday, October 28, 11:00 a.m., where friends are welcomed to join a graveside ceremony. Condolences may be shared at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24, 2019