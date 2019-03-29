Thomas H. Hertzog, Sr.

Thomas H. Hertzog, Sr., 95, of Stamford passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Stamford Hospital. He was born in King of Prussia, PA on April 13, 1923 to the late Harry and Helen Kelly Hertzog.

Mr. Hertzog answered his country's call, enlisting in the United States Coast Guard in 1940. He also enlisted in the Air Force Reserves and proudly served during World War II and the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1945 and later employed by CBS in 1953 where he enjoyed a career that spanned more than 50 years before his retirement.

He is survived by his loving son, Thomas H. Hertzog, Jr. of Stamford, niece, Diane Frangiose of NJ and his dear friends, Ralph Knapp and Arthur Morin of Stamford, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Thomas was predeceased by his wife, Polly Walters Hertzog in 1994 and his siblings, Elizabeth, Margaret, Harry, Lewis, Charles, Mildred and John.

Please honor Thomas by loving graciously, living earnestly, forgiving easily, and laughing loudly. Be nice to each other; that's what he would want. Visitation will be held at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 AM with a funeral service at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bronx, NY.

