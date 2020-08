In Loving Memory Of "Sarge" Thomas F. Maloney On his 6th Anniversary in Heaven 1/4/1939 ~ 8/26/2014 I saw a cardinal in my tree, the bright red color so beautiful to see. Thoughts of you brought a smile to my face, as I watched it flutter about with grace. Vistiors from Heaven they are said to be, I feel blessed you came to see me. Loving wife, children, grandchildren, and family.

