Thomas Christopher Marron

Thomas Christopher Marron passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born on Christmas Eve, 1936 to Irish immigrants, Thomas Marron and Mary Kate Butler Marron, in Stamford, CT. Tom was a loving brother to two sisters, Nora and Eileen, and two brothers, Jerry and James. He was an accomplished ballroom dancer, competing in The Harvest Moon Ball at Madison Square Garden, performed on The Ed Sullivan Show and American Bandstand with Dick Clark. His passion for his New York Sports teams and Big East basketball was only rivaled by his love for Frank Sinatra's music. Tom served in the Army National Guard from 1959 to 1964 reaching the rank of Captain. He attended The Colorado School of Banking at The University of Colorado which helped pave the way to a very long and successful 40-year career at State National Bank in Fairfield County, Connecticut where he served as President. Tom was a very dedicated father and retired to be closer to his children and grandchildren in San Jose, California. His leadership qualities carried over to the communities he cared so much about. He was a dedicated leader and Lieutenant Governor of the Kiwanis Club awarded Distinguished Lieutenant Governor of the New England and Bermuda District. In California, Tom served as "Big S.I.R." (Sons In Retirement) where he was awarded lifetime membership and was president of the Eden Neighborhood Association in San Jose, CA.

He married Elaine Nuro, whose family lived across the street. They celebrated 60 years together and built a beautiful family of 6. Nothing gave Tom more pleasure than coaching his sons' baseball and basketball teams, watching his daughter in the marching band or cheering on his eight grandchildren in whatever was important to them. Tom was the ultimate family man who will be missed by everyone who knew him. He is survived by his wife Elaine, and 4 children: Elizabeth Rothschild (Richard), Thomas (Katie), David (Dana), and Ted, along with 8 grandchildren (Meggie, Teddy, Mary Kate, Grace, Thomas, David, Jack and Michael), and his sister Eileen Macklin, his brother James Marron and his many nieces and nephews.



