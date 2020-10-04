Thomas Harold McNeil
So. Hero – Thomas H. McNeil, 68, died peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020, following a fearless battle with esophageal cancer. Thom was born on October 9, 1951 at the Clark Field AFB in the Philippine Islands, the son of Thomas and Janet (Rose) McNeil. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1969 and attended Northeastern University in Boston, MA. Following college, Thom served in the U.S. Army. He had retired from the Lake Champlain Transportation Co. where he was an engineer. Thom always enjoyed maintaining his property and was passionate about caring for his beloved pets, who were also a big part of his family, as well as working in his beautiful vegetable gardens.
He is survived by, his brothers Christopher and his wife Camille of Worthington, OH, Brian and his wife Judy of Loxahatchee, FL, Michael and his wife Jill of Easton, CT, his sisters Mary Backer of Lewes, DE, Erin and her husband George Herring of Norwalk, CT, Laurie and her husband, Jac Citera of Greenport, NY, many nieces and nephews, and his former wife Annie Hemmingway. In addition to his father, Thom was predeceased by his mother, Janet McNeil and sister Anne McLauglin.
At Thom's request, memorials in his memory may be made to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT, 05478 or to the Chittenden County Humane Society, 142 Kindness Court, So. Burlington, VT 05403.
A Memorial Mass to celebrate Thom's life will be held on Saturday morning, October, 17th, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, East Avenue, Norwalk, CT. For those who'd wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com
