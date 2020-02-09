The Advocate Notices
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary RC Church
566 Elm Street
Stamford, CT
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. John R.C. Cemetery
25 Camp Avenue
Darien, CT
View Map
1927 - 2020
Thomas Nardozza Notice
Thomas C. Nardozza
Thomas C. Nardozza passed away peacefully at the Stamford Hospital on February 8, 2020. He was a lifetime resident of Stamford, CT and was born on October 12, 1927.
Upon graduating from J.M. Wright Technical High School he served his country in the U.S. Navy. After completing his tour of duty, he returned home and began his career as a skilled carpenter and builder. Later on, he was employed by Pitney Bowes and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Thomas was predeceased by his mother and father, Thomas and Chiara, his loving wife Edna, sons Christopher and Mark, sisters Anna, Rose, Carmella, and Angelina. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11th with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary RC Church, 566 Elm Street, Stamford, CT 06902. Interment will follow mass at St. John R.C. Cemetery, 25 Camp Avenue, in Darien.
To leave online condolences for the family, please visit www.cognetta.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 10, 2020
