|
|
Thomas L. O'Brien
Thomas L. O'Brien, age 88, passed away peacefully in Stamford, CT on January 28, 2020.
Born in Hartford, CT and raised in Danielson, CT, Tom was the son of the late Thomas J. and Jessie LeRoux O'Brien. He is survived by his beloved sister Patricia O'Brien Hiles. Tom loved nothing more than his family. He was a devoted son and brother.
Tom was a graduate of the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana where he was a proud member of the Fighting Irish Football team. Following graduation, Tom played in the Canadian Football League and for the Pittsburgh Steelers Organization. Tom was a dedicated Social Studies teacher in both the Greenwich and Scarsdale school systems.
A Mass of Christian Burial will occur on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Holy Spirit, 403 Scofield Town Road, Stamford, CT, Interment will immediately follow at Long Ridge Union Cemetery, 156 Erskine Road, Stamford, CT.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made in Thomas L. O'Brien's name to Giant Steps Connecticut, 309 Barberry Road, Fairfield, CT 06890.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 2, 2020