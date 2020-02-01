The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
(203) 327-1313
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
403 Scofield Town Road
Stamford, CT
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Long Ridge Union Cemetery
156 Erskine Road
Stamford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas O'Brien

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas O'Brien Notice
Thomas L. O'Brien
Thomas L. O'Brien, age 88, passed away peacefully in Stamford, CT on January 28, 2020.
Born in Hartford, CT and raised in Danielson, CT, Tom was the son of the late Thomas J. and Jessie LeRoux O'Brien. He is survived by his beloved sister Patricia O'Brien Hiles. Tom loved nothing more than his family. He was a devoted son and brother.
Tom was a graduate of the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana where he was a proud member of the Fighting Irish Football team. Following graduation, Tom played in the Canadian Football League and for the Pittsburgh Steelers Organization. Tom was a dedicated Social Studies teacher in both the Greenwich and Scarsdale school systems.
A Mass of Christian Burial will occur on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Holy Spirit, 403 Scofield Town Road, Stamford, CT, Interment will immediately follow at Long Ridge Union Cemetery, 156 Erskine Road, Stamford, CT.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made in Thomas L. O'Brien's name to Giant Steps Connecticut, 309 Barberry Road, Fairfield, CT 06890.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -