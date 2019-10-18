|
Thomas P. Winslow, Jr.
Thomas P. Winslow Jr., 75, a former and longtime resident of Stamford passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 12, 2019. Thomas was born on March 3, 1944 in Flushing, NY, son of the late Thomas P. and Margaret "Ethel" Nuttle Winslow, Sr.
Thomas "Tom" grew up in Westbury (Carle Place), NY. His favorite pastime was playing and watching baseball. In the early 1950's, Tom was one of the chosen NY Little Leaguers to appear on Happy Felton's Knothole Gang, the pre-game broadcast that aired live from Ebbets Field before Brooklyn Dodgers games. Tom continued playing baseball into his college years where he played outfield at St Leo College in Dade City, Florida. He passed on his passion for the game and his love of the Yankees to both of his kids.
In July of 1967 Tom was drafted by the US Army, and later that year he married Phyllis Ann Koda before heading off to serve in Vietnam. After his military service, Tom worked for Union Carbide (later known as Praxair) for thirty years in New York City, Tarrytown, NY and Danbury, CT. In 1998, he retired young and headed south to Ft. Myers Beach, Florida. While in Florida he found a second career working on the Golf Course at Beach View Country Club on Sanibel Island. When he wasn't working, Tom would fill his days with walks on the beach or catching the nearest game, be it a high school football game, a minor league baseball game, or a game of soccer at the nearby park.
Tom and Phyllis relocated back to Stamford eight months ago to be closer to their family. Tom spent the spring and summer eagerly watching his grandkids' softball and baseball games. "Poppy" as they called him, had lost some eyesight and hearing, but that didn't stop him from rooting, his exuberant cheers heard by all as he sat in his wheelchair alongside the field.
Tom is survived by Phyllis, his loving wife of over 50 years, daughter Staci Burston and her husband Mark of Stamford, and son, Kevin T. Winslow and his wife Michele of Darien, as well as his cherished grandchildren Kathrine and Sydney Winslow, and Luke and Cam Burston.
Besides his parents Tom was predeceased by his brother Brian Winslow.
A burial with full military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia at a date to be determined. A celebration of his life is scheduled for Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 73 Malibu Road in Stamford at 4 p.m. for friends and family to pay their respects and reminisce.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in the memory of Thomas P. Winslow, Jr. to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or by visiting Support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 20, 2019