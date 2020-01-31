|
|
Timothy Michael Burke
Timothy Michael Burke, age 29, of Waltham, MA, passed away on January 28, 2020. Tim was born in Bridgeport, CT and was the son of T. Michael and Andrea (Olsson) Burke. A Memorial Service will take place on Monday at 11:00 a.m. directly at the Trumbull Congregational Church, 3115 Reservoir Ave., Trumbull, with the Reverend Timothy Hare officiating. Interment in Nichols Village Cemetery. Friends may greet the family on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT. To view his complete obituary or leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Labs 4 rescue (http://labs4rescue.com/).
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 1, 2020