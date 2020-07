Toan D. NguyenToan D. Nguyen, 56, of Stamford, owner of TDN Engineering in Greenwich, passed away July 19. A small business owner who specialized in civil and environmental engineering projects in Fairfield County and nearby, Toan is survived by his wife, Carolina Nguyen, and large extended family, including 5 siblings. Born in Vietnam, Toan was known for his kindness and love of family. He was predeceased by his parents. Calling hours will be 4-8 p.m., Wed., July 22, Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Ave., Stamford. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Thursday, July 23 at Sacred Heart Church, Stamford.