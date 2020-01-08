|
|
Todd Aekins
Todd Aekins, 50, passed away on December 31, 2019. He was born in Stamford, Connecticut on May 27, 1969 to Eginora Armstrong Aekins and the late Robert Aekins. Todd was previously employed with Ludlow Transportation Company for a number of years. He will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving son, brother and uncle. His memory will be treasured by his mother Eginora Armstrong Aekins; two sisters, Nancy Aekins-Green (Keith) and Tonya Aekins; three brothers, Godfrey Aekins, Robert Aekins (Cheryl) and Andre Aekins and a host of adored nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and friends. He was also predeceased by his brother Christopher Aekins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Wilson Memorial COGIC, 164 Richmond Hill Ave. Stamford, CT. with Elder Harold McCord officiating. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 9, 2020