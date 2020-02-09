|
|
Tom Bing Lee
Tom Bing Lee, 68, passed away on February 7, 2020, at home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in China on June 9, 1951, moved to New York, NY in 1968 before settling in Stamford, CT in 1986. He proudly worked at Pitney Bowes for 30 years before his retirement in 2008.
Tom loved nothing more than sharing a good meal surrounded by family and friends plus spending as much time as he could with his adoring grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by loved ones and his memory will live on forever in their hearts.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 41 years, Ling; children: Army Veteran son, Kenny and beloved daughter, Susanna; grandchildren, William and Evelyn; mother, Koon Sim; brother, Bing; sisters: Sharon, Debbie, Helen and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
His family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the team at the Carl & Dorothy Bennett Cancer Center at Stamford Health, Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, and Sharon Mack and her selfless team for their services.
Family will receive friends and family on February 14th from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT, 06902 for a celebration of Tom's life followed by a private interment. To extend a personal message to his family, please go to www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Tom may be made to the Bennett Cancer Center at www.stamfordhospitalfoundation.org.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 10, 2020