Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Tondra Davis Bryant


Tondra Davis Bryant
Tondra Davis Bryant, 57, passed away on February 6, 2019. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut on October 12, 1961 to Miles Davis, Jr. and Susan Downes Davis. Her memory will be cherished by her husband, Lorne Todd Bryant; three daughters, Tina Rush (Bobby), Stella Weathers (Ronald) and Ebony McAllister; one son, Isaac Rush (Nicole); one brother, Leland Davis; one aunt, Bonnie Daley (Horace); seven grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services located at 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT 06902
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 13, 2019
