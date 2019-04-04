|
|
Tracey Nicole Mullins
Tracy Nicole Mullins of Stamford, CT passed away on March 31, 2019. She was 48 years old. She was born on November 11, 1970 in Stamford, CT to Thomas Mullins and Mary J Ellis (Stevens). Funeral Services will be held on April 8, 2019 at Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church, 29 Grove Street, Stamford, CT 06902. Viewing hours are 11:00AM-12:00PM. Funeral Services to follow immediately. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 South Main St, Norwalk, CT. For more information, visit: www.bakerfuneralservices.com.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 4, 2019