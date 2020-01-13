|
Tracy E. Tarver
Tracy E. Tarver, 52 passed away on January 7, 2020 in Stamford, CT. She was born January 30, 1967 in Stamford, CT to Ola M. Tarver and the late Leonard Tarver. Tracy graduated from Westhill High School in 1985, and continued her studies at Norwalk Community College. She was employed at Penny Publication and worked as a customer service representative. Tracy belonged to Wilson Memorial C.O.G.I.C. In her spare time, Tracy enjoyed exercising, cooking, traveling, and most importantly spending quality time with family and friends. Her family and friends paid this tribute to her, "Tracy was one of the kindest people you could ever meet, she had a giving heart and will be sorely missed." Tracy will be remembered for her amiable personality, unique style, big heart, and smile. She is survived by her daughter Dominique Harrell and her sister Jacqueline Tarver.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 14, 2020