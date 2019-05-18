Tze-Ning Chen

Tze-Ning Chen departed us on May 14, 2019 at home with his family, in Stamford, Connecticut. Tze-Ning was born November 18, 1929, in Zhejiang, China, the second son of Li-Fu Chen and Lu-Ching Sun.

He graduated from National Taiwan University, and was the first of a long pipeline from NTU to conduct his doctoral studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he specialized in combustion engineering. He later joined Ingersoll Rand's research division in Princeton, NJ, where he enjoyed many years working with a large team of researchers to develop many of the cutting-edge technologies behind small and large industrial machinery, and then later completed his career at Thermo-Electron. He was a quintessential engineer, constantly pushing the limits of human invention, while also bringing the best out from his colleagues. His accomplishment and ingenuity as an engineer were matched by his commitment to family and home, where he continually fixed, modified, and improved every corner of their house with his handiness and know-how, and demonstrated to his children the importance of creativity, integrity, and patience.

Tze-Ning is survived by his wonderful, loving wife, Joan of 59 years; his children, Bernie and his wife Lisa Ruderman, Chris and his wife Melinda Shockley, and Jeff and his wife Karen Ho; his grandchildren, Jason, Michael, Adam, Mira, Jacob, Ella, and August; his brother John and sister Jenny and her husband Arthur Yu, and countless nieces and nephews who all admired and adored him. Tze-Ning was preceded in death by his brother Jimmy.

Widely appreciated for his wisdom and for his ability to bring people together, he enjoyed a tight-knit, warm, and loving extended family. Tze-Ning was an unbeatable chess strategist, ping pong player, and puzzlebreaker; a passionate gardener; and loved playing tennis with his longtime friends. He traveled the world extensively with his family and friends, and experienced the evolution of nations, cultures, and the American dream many times over. Tze-Ning will be deeply missed by all who knew him and cherished his love and his friendship.

The family has entrusted Tze-Ning's final arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. If you would like to leave an online condolence message for his family, you may visit the family guestbook hosted on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome. Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary