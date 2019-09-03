|
|
Valerie Denise Lee
Valerie Denise Lee, 57 passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Fairfield County Hospice House with her family by her side. Born July 12, 1962 in Southampton, New York she was a member of the Shinnecock Indian Nation and a lifelong resident of Stamford, CT.
Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Barbara M. Lee, step-dad James W. Davis, sister Brenda M. Lee; aunts Florence C. Etheridge, Thelma Lee and Ruth Lee; numerous cousins, family, friends and several god children. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Daryl Irene Lee. She was the granddaughter of Ferdinand and Esther Beaman Lee of Southampton, NY.
Valerie attended Stamford Public Schools graduating from Westhill High School. She received her Bachelors in Marketing from Hampton University, a MBA from the University of Bridgeport and a Masters of Fine Arts from Fairfield University.
She loved to travel, write and share positive messages and encouraging words with family and friends.
A celebration of Valerie's life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank Dr. Isidore Tepler, Dr. Steven Lo, the staff of Stamford Hospital's Bennett Cancer Center, the Fairfield County Hospice House staff, Dr. Antonio Katsiginannis and his staff for their compassionate care.
The family has entrusted arrangements to the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford. CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 4, 2019