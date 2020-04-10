|
Velma Clark
Velma Clark, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Stamford Hospital. She was born on December 13, 1954 in Alberta, Alabama to Sally Sealey and Nathaniel Young.
Velma was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Young; her son, Brian Young; her grandchildren Jayda and Brooklyn Young and Myles Evans; her sisters, Maggie Young and Mary Thompson; her brothers, Willie Young and Reginald Sealey; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Nate Young.
Velma graduated from Stamford High School in 1972. She was considered the "heart and soul" of the emergency shelter at Pacific House where she worked for 23 years and will be deeply missed. Previously, she was Residential Manager at McKinney House, the first AIDS residence in the State of Connecticut. For the past 34 years, Velma has been active in the recovery community throughout Fairfield County where she touched many lives. Her circle of family and friends will miss her strong, loving spirit and her unforgettable laugh.
A service of her life will be held at a later day for family and friends to reminisce, grieve, and celebrate Velma's life.
Published in Stamford Advocate from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020