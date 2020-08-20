1/1
Vera Schorr
Veronica "Vera" E. Schorr
Our dear friend, Vera Schorr, died peacefully on March 31, 2020, just weeks prior to her 100th birthday. Vera was born May 4, 1920 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Peter J. Schorr and Mary Ellen (Helen) McNamara Schorr. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Helen Reilly Fay and Ruth Moeller and their husbands. Vera was also predeceased by her dear Aunt Mary Schorr, who raised her and her sisters as they lost their mother at an early age, as well as a dear cousin Genevieve Donohue who was like another sister.
Surviving are four nieces and 2 nephews along with Genevieve's seven children and their families plus other numerous cousins in both the USA and Ireland.
Vera was employed by Exxon Corporation in New York City and retired from Exxon Chemical Co. in Darien having worked in the Communications departments.
She was a volunteer at St. Camillus Health Center for over twenty years. She was a faithful member of St. Mary's Church in Stamford, the Rosary Society, the Noroton Sewing Group and a lifetime member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians of Stamford. Vera was very talented with knitting and crocheting. Many a lace collar donned the necks of numerous Irish dancers. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called you home.

Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 20, 2020.
