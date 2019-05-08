Victor A. Feliciano

Victor A. Feliciano, resident of Stamford, CT passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 6, 2019. Victor was born to the late Federico and Maria (Diomedes) Feliciano. He was 80 years old at the time of his passing.

Victor was born in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico and grew up in the Bronx, NY.

Victor was predeceased by his wife, Maritza Feliciano, sister, Gladys Diaz, and son, Victor "Tito" Feliciano, Jr.

Victor is survived by a daughter, Aida Feliciano and son, Cristian Gabriel Feliciano. He was also the proud grandfather of Jasmin and Nicholas Feliciano. Survived are also his sister, Eda Calderon, stepdaughter, Grace Polakoff and many nieces and nephews.

In his recent years in Stamford, Victor loved being with family and befriended all of the neighbors of Knickerbocker Avenue, and shop owners and employees all along Hope Street on his daily walks in Springdale.

Family and friends may offer their sympathy and condolences on Friday, May 10th from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 11th, at the Church of Saint Cecilia, 1184 Newfield Ave., in Stamford, CT. The interment will follow mass at St. Raymond New Cemetery, 2600 Lafayette Ave., The Bronx, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Victor's name to Carl & Dorothy Bennett Cancer Center www.stamfordhospitalfoundation.org/foundation/donate/

The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. If you care to leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.