Victor Greene
Victor Greene, 87, a lifelong Stamford resident passed away on March 31, 2020. He was born on December 17, 1932, the son of the late Warren and Francis Greene. Victor proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and achieved the rank of Special SP4 while stationed in Maryland. He was employed at Palmers Grocery for 65 years. An avid bowler, Victor enjoyed watching golf, UConn Husky Basketball, the New York Yankees and the New York Mets and had a great love for German shepherds. He is survived by his wife, Arlene Greene, daughter Michelle Greene, granddaughter Jessica Angela Preston, and several nieces and nephews. Victor was predeceased by his sisters, Doris Greene Nichols, Hazel Linda Greene Grought and his brother, Robert Greene.
Due to the COVID19 public health pandemic, services will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. To share memories or to leave online condolences, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 7, 2020