Victor M. Cosentino Jr.
1944 - 2020
Victor M. Cosentino, Jr.
Victor Michael Cosentino, Jr. entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Born in Stamford, CT on February 13, 1944, he was the son of Victor Michael Cosentino Sr. and Philomina Giancola Lown of Stamford. Victor graduated from the United States Armed Forces Institute as an honor man then went onto serve in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Oriskany. He worked for Bongiorno's supermarket where he was the Produce Manager.
Victor was predeceased by his sister Elizabeth McManamon. He is survived by his loving wife Patricia Anne Cosentino of Stamford, son Jason Cosentino of Clinton, CT, daughter Kimberly Sileo (Marc) of Stamford, grandchildren Kaylee, Marc Jr., Kaitlyn, and a niece Carrie McManamon of Plymouth, CT.
Services will be private. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.



Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lacerenza Funeral Home and Cremation Services
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
