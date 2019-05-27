Victoria Lacerenza

Victoria Lacerenza, 99, a lifelong Stamford resident, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019 at the Villa at Stamford. Born in Stamford on November 2, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Louise (LaBianca) Melillo. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph C. Lacerenza, Sr.

A graduate of Stamford High School, Class of 1937 and Shorts Business School, Victoria was employed as a bookkeeper at Pitney Bowes prior to the birth of her children.

She was the most devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and particularly enjoyed cooking where her skills and many recipes were nothing short of extraordinary.

Victoria is survived by her loving children, Janet Racanello and her husband Joseph of Stamford, Joseph Lacerenza and his wife Francesca of New Canaan and Donald Lacerenza and his wife MaryJane of Stamford as well as her six grandchildren, Lisa (Justin) Bergner, Amy Racanello and her fiancé Timothy Laczynski, Caroline (Thomas) White, and Peter, Christopher and Michael Lacerenza. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sisters Venerina Vacca and Gertrude DiTaranto.

The family will receive family and friends at the Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Ave., Stamford on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 8 to 11 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Ave., Stamford at 11:30 A.M. Interment will follow in the family plot at St. John Cemetery in Darien. The family would like to express sincere thanks to the staff at the Villa for the excellent care provided. To leave a condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafuneralhome.com. Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary