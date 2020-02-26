|
Vida Parisi
Vida Parisi, longtime resident of Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020.
Vida was born to Francesco (Franz) and Emma Rebula on June 14, 1925 in Brestovizza, Italy. She was 94 years old at the time of her passing.
Arriving in New York City in August 1951 on the USNS "General M.B. Stewart", Vida eventually settled in Stamford. She was a skillful seamstress, and worked for many years at prestigious Stamford dress shops, such as The French Shop and The Coppola Shop. Shortly after arriving in Stamford, she met her future husband, Tony. Tony's shoe repair shop on Broad Street was directly next door to the shop in which Vida worked - their workdays ended at the same time, and they would briefly chat as they closed the shops' doors. They started to date, and in 1954 they were married at St. Mary Church. For many years, Vida took pride in the garden and fig tree she tended, and her baked salmon was one of her special dishes.
In addition to her parents and husband, Vida was predeceased by her siblings Lidia Rebula, Olga Kocjancic, Guido Rebula, and Anna Stone, and by several nieces and nephews. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, from 9:00 to 10:45 AM, at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. A prayer service will begin at 11 a.m. followed by the entombment at St. John's Cemetery Community Mausoleum in Darien, CT.
Memorial donations can be made to the Bennett Cancer Center, c/o Stamford Hospital Foundation, 1351 Washington Blvd - Suite 202, Stamford, CT 06902.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist Vida's family with the funeral arrangements. If you care to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit the guestbook hosted on cognetta.com or on facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 27, 2020