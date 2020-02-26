The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Resources
More Obituaries for Vida Parisi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vida Parisi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vida Parisi Notice
Vida Parisi
Vida Parisi, longtime resident of Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020.
Vida was born to Francesco (Franz) and Emma Rebula on June 14, 1925 in Brestovizza, Italy. She was 94 years old at the time of her passing.
Arriving in New York City in August 1951 on the USNS "General M.B. Stewart", Vida eventually settled in Stamford. She was a skillful seamstress, and worked for many years at prestigious Stamford dress shops, such as The French Shop and The Coppola Shop. Shortly after arriving in Stamford, she met her future husband, Tony. Tony's shoe repair shop on Broad Street was directly next door to the shop in which Vida worked - their workdays ended at the same time, and they would briefly chat as they closed the shops' doors. They started to date, and in 1954 they were married at St. Mary Church. For many years, Vida took pride in the garden and fig tree she tended, and her baked salmon was one of her special dishes.
In addition to her parents and husband, Vida was predeceased by her siblings Lidia Rebula, Olga Kocjancic, Guido Rebula, and Anna Stone, and by several nieces and nephews. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, from 9:00 to 10:45 AM, at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. A prayer service will begin at 11 a.m. followed by the entombment at St. John's Cemetery Community Mausoleum in Darien, CT.
Memorial donations can be made to the Bennett Cancer Center, c/o Stamford Hospital Foundation, 1351 Washington Blvd - Suite 202, Stamford, CT 06902.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist Vida's family with the funeral arrangements. If you care to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit the guestbook hosted on cognetta.com or on facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vida's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -