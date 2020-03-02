|
Vincent P. Lorenti
Vincent P. Lorenti, 88, died peacefully on March 1, 2020. He was born to Vincenzo and Immaculata Lorenti on July 22, 1931 in Bivongi, Italy. A lifelong resident of Stamford, Vincent attended Stamford Public Schools and served in the Korean War. He became a successful, self made business owner and operator of Lorenti Brothers Landscaping for 60 years. In his retirement years he enjoyed his daily passion for gardening. "Vinny", as he was known, was a kind and generous family man who will be missed greatly.
In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by his former wife, Barbara Carpenter, his brothers, Carmen and Frank Lorenti and his sister, Shirley Di Giorgio. Vincent is survived by his wife of 56 years, Antonia Lorenti; his brother Dominic and sister-in-law, Diane Lorenti; his sister Mary Longo; his brother-in-law Anthony Lettieri, and his sister-in-law Madeline Sabato and brother-in-law Joseph Sabato; along with many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will be followed at St. John's Cemetery, Darien, CT.
Vincent's family extends their sincere appreciation to the caregivers at Stamford Hospital, Edgehill Nursing Home and the Visiting Nurses of Fairfield County. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 3, 2020