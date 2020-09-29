Colonel Vincent P. Surwilo
Sept. 18, 1940-Sept. 27, 2020. Colonel Vincent P. Surwilo passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on September 27th. Born in Darien, CT on September 18, 1940, he was the son of the late Edward and Rosemarie Surwilo and married to his beloved wife, Maggie, for over 55 years. He leaves his children, David (Stacy) of San Diego, CA, Jennifer (Laura) of Stow, MA, and Andrew (Leslie) of Allendale NJ and his four cherished grandchildren Bianca, Dillon, Clare, and Michael. Vince also leaves his siblings Monsignor Edward Surwilo, Sondra Pavlick, and Marianne Nadriczny.
A graduate of the University of Connecticut in 1963, earning a BS in Accounting, he went on to earn a master's in business from the University of Arkansas, and a master's in counseling from Troy University. A veteran of the Vietnam and Gulf Wars, Col. Surwilo served his country for 28 years as an officer in the United States Air Force earning many distinguishing awards including the Bronze Star.
During his career as a Contracting Pricing Analyst for the Department of Defense, Vince was famous among his colleagues for always negotiating the best contract deals for his beloved country.
For several years, Vince served on the board of the Venice Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. Friends and family will miss Vince's clever wit, tremendous generosity, and wise mentoring.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Farley Funeral Home in Venice. A celebration of Vince's life will be held at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Donations may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America
at www.pva.org
or Tidewell Hospice https://tidewellhospice.org
. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com
.