Vincent Pelliccione
Vincent Pelliccione, 86, of Ridgefield, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Marjorie M. Pelliccione. Friends will be received on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. at St. Mary's Church, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Entombment and military honors will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Ridgefield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Regional Hospice and Home Care or Bethel Health Care.
Published in Stamford Advocate from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020