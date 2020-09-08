Vincenza Laccona
Vincenza Laccona, 86, of Stamford, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, September 6th, 2020. Vincenza was born in Stilo R.C. Italy on January 1st, 1934 and was adopted by the late Rocco and Maria Teresa Calvi of Martone R.C. Italy.
Vincenza immigrated to the United States on September 16th, 1972. Her pride and joy was her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When she was strong enough, she enjoyed visiting her hometown in Italy.
Vincenza is survived by her son, Giorgio Laccona and his wife Josephine, of Stamford; her daughter, Laura Sestito and her husband Angelo, of Stamford; her son-in-law, Natale Maiolo, of Stamford; sisters-in-law, Josephine Laccona, of Stamford and Olga Palermo, of Italy. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Cindy, Michelle, Jennifer, Melissa, Vanessa and Giorgio; and twelve great grandchildren, Luca, Thomas, Emma, Dante, Matthew, Andrew, Isabella, Michael, Christopher, Leah, Connor and Siena, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Vincenza was predeceased by her daughter, Isabella (Rosa) Maiolo and her beloved husband, Vincenzo Laccona.
Funeral services and interment will be held privately.
If you wish, memorial contributions may be made to The Bennett Cancer Center, Hope In Motion Team – Isabella Maiolo Forever, 1351 Washington Blvd., South, STE 202, Stamford, CT 06902 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
