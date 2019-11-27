|
Vincenzo Brunetto
Vincenzo Brunetto, 88, of Darien entered eternal rest on November 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family in his home. He was the devoted husband of 61 years to Vincenza Cernuto Brunetto. Vincenzo was born on May 28, 1931 in Solicchiata, Sicily, the son of Salvatore and Giuseppina Brunetto. In 1968, Vincenzo bravely immigrated from Sicily to the United States with his wife and children, creating a new successful life for his family. Vincenzo retired from the Town of Darien in 1996 after 25 years. He was predeceased by his parents and young daughter. He is survived by his wife and four daughters, Carmela (Sebastian) Tornatore of Norwalk, Josephine (Allen) Crosby of West Haven, Mary (Charles) Johnson of Simpsonville, SC and Francesca (Christopher) Scalise of Trumbull. He is also survived by fourteen grandchildren; Dominic, Sebastian (Betsy), Vincenzo, Alessandra Tornatore, Nicole (Christopher) Cadrin and Joseph Biancheri, Charles, Marissa, Kristen, Anthony, Isabella Johnson, Christopher, Michael and Nicholas Scalise. Additionally, four great grandchildren; Olivia, Christopher, Violet Cadrin and Emma Jett Tornatore. Vincenzo is also survived by his nine younger siblings; Carmela Bivona of Stamford, Frank Brunetto of Darien, Giuseppe Brunetto of Stamford, Egidio Brunetto of Syracuse, NY, Maria Paparo of Tampa, FL, Lucia Farina of Milan, Italy, Angelo Brunetto of Washington and Rosa Trunzo of Sicily and several nieces and nephews. Vincenzo will always be remembered for his vibrant personality, love of gardening and sense of humor but most of all, the love for his family.
Calling hours will be Friday, November 29, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien, CT. Services will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Roman Catholic Church, 1986 Post Road, Darien, CT. Followed by a burial service at St. John Cemetery in Norwalk, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 28, 2019