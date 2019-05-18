The Advocate Notices
|
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
Calling hours
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
37 Schuyler Avenue
Stamford, CT
View Map
Resources
Vincetta Sabia
Vincetta (Vinnie) Sabia, passed away on May 16, 2019. Born in Stamford on October 6, 1926, the daughter of the late John and Lucy (Crocco) Ambrosio. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael Sabia.
She is survived by 2 sons, Michael Sabia (wife Toni) and Robert Sabia, 4 grandchildren Andrea and Scott Chase, Jay and Ericka Sabia, Robert, Jr., and Brian, and her great-grandchildren Tim, Patrick, Stephen and Miller.
Calling hours will be on Monday, May 20 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Interment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Darien. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 18, 2019
