VIOLET (AMALFITANO) CHIAPPETTA, 92, who grew up in Stamford, raised her family in Darien, moved to New Hampshire then spent her final years in Wilton, passed away peacefully at home on June 14, 2019. She was born on January 31, 1927, the daughter of the late Nina Fortebuono Amalfitano and Michael Amalfitano. She was predeceased by her husband, Fred Chiappetta.

She is survived by three sons, Larry Chiappetta of Franklin, N.H., Elliot Chiappetta of Stamford and Lance Chiappetta of Wilton along with his wife, Caroline and granddaughters, Lauren and Ellen. She was predeceased by her six brothers, Biagio, Louis, Joseph, Nicholas, Thomas, Mario and two sisters, Theresa Amalfitano and Helen Volpe. Violet enjoyed cooking for family and friends, playing cards and dancing with her husband.

A prayer service will be conducted on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Post Road, Darien. Relatives and friends may call at the Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford on Tuesday, June 18, 2009 from 6 to 8 p.m.