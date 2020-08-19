1/
Virginia D. (Ginny) Griffin
Virginia (Ginny) D. Griffin
Virginia (Ginny) D. Griffin, 88, passed away on August 17, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born to the late James M. Dunn and Lillian Robbins in Greenwich and moved to Stamford in 1955 when she married her late husband of 58 years William B. Griffin.
Ginny worked over 40 years for Stamford Public Schools forming many close friendships including a 40 year friendship with Dorothy Cahill of Stamford, CT. The majority of those years were as a much loved staff member at Davenport Ridge Elementary School, and where she thought of her coworkers as her second family. Ginny had just retired at the end of this school year.
Ginny is survived by her daughter Wendy E. Griffin of Centerville, MA; son and daughter-in-law Brad and Tracie Griffin of Milford; grandchildren Tyler and Megan Griffin of Milford; sister Lois Dawson of Southbury; brother William Dunn of South Salem, NY; granddogs Bailey and Arlo of Milford, and grandparrot Clown of Stamford.
All Funeral Services will be held private. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
If you would like to leave a condolence message online, please visit the family guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or at www.facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome to share memories with her family.



Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 19, 2020
Sincere condolences to family - Ginny will be truly missed by all the paraeducators that she knew and those who knew her. She will truly be missed. May God grant her eternal rest.
Mary Frycz
Friend
August 19, 2020
Ginny was a thoughtful caring person. I remember both Ginny
and Dorothy from teaching in the
SPS.
My sincere condolences to her
family.
May Ginny rest in peace.
Sincerely,
Frances C. Uva
Coworker
