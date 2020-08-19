Virginia (Ginny) D. Griffin
Virginia (Ginny) D. Griffin, 88, passed away on August 17, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born to the late James M. Dunn and Lillian Robbins in Greenwich and moved to Stamford in 1955 when she married her late husband of 58 years William B. Griffin.
Ginny worked over 40 years for Stamford Public Schools forming many close friendships including a 40 year friendship with Dorothy Cahill of Stamford, CT. The majority of those years were as a much loved staff member at Davenport Ridge Elementary School, and where she thought of her coworkers as her second family. Ginny had just retired at the end of this school year.
Ginny is survived by her daughter Wendy E. Griffin of Centerville, MA; son and daughter-in-law Brad and Tracie Griffin of Milford; grandchildren Tyler and Megan Griffin of Milford; sister Lois Dawson of Southbury; brother William Dunn of South Salem, NY; granddogs Bailey and Arlo of Milford, and grandparrot Clown of Stamford.
All Funeral Services will be held private. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
If you would like to leave a condolence message online, please visit the family guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com
or at www.facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome
to share memories with her family.