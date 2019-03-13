Virginia Lois Valenti

Virginia Lois Valenti, passed away March 6, 2019 at the age of 92.

"Ginny", as she was affectionately known, was born in Stamford, Connecticut, June 13, 1926, to the late Charles and Mary Wood Parkin. She was a lifelong Stamford resident, employed by Sears & Roebuck, where she had a successful career for 40 years. After retiring, she continued to work later in life as a sampler at Palmers Market in Darien.

Ginny had a love of life and always lived it to the fullest. She loved traveling, doing puzzles, watching "Days of Our Lives" and especially loved the company of her little dog "Teddy". She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and always enjoyed being with her family. Anyone who was blessed to have known her, would agree she had a heart of gold, an endless supply of inspiration and was kind to every person that came in her path.

Ginny was predeceased by her siblings, Charlie Parkin, Evelyn Jones and Arthur Parkin. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Ormsbee and Toni Ambrogio (Tom) both of Stamford. Also left to cherish her memories are her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Scott Ormsbee (Lynn), children Zachary, Aidan and Carter, Nicole Opalinski (Tom), children Olivia, Kiley and Jagger, Paul Valenti, Anthony Valenti (Dorie) children Isabella and Zayn, Amanda Demirjian (Mike) and son Henry. She is also survived by many friends and relatives who will miss her dearly.

Friends and family are invited to gather Saturday, March 16, 2019 between the hours of 4-7 p.m. at THOMAS M. GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT (203)-359-9999. A prayer reading and words from family will be at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to

To send condolences the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary