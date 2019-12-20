|
Virginia Walker Gross
Virginia Walker Gross died on December 18, 2019 at Hackettstown Hospital in NJ. Born in Auburn, NY, she grew up in Cleveland, OH, Los Angeles, CA and Portland, OR. She resided in Stamford, CT, Southbury, CT and Dunellon, FL before moving to New Jersey.
She was an actress, singer and realtor.
She was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd. She is survived by two sons: Carey and Jeffrey.
Arrangements private in the care of Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, for complete obituary or to send a condolence message, visit: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 22, 2019