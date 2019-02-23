Vita Louise Smith

Vita Louise (Pavia) Smith, 76, of Stamford, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Born on September 30, 1942 in Stamford to the late Paul P. Sr. (former postmaster for the City of Stamford) and Rose Sabia Pavia.

In her early years, Vita worked as a legal secretary to Frank Pimpinella. Later, she worked at Pitney Bowes in the patent department, the law offices of Barr and LaCava and finally at Wofsey, Rosen, Kweskin and Kuriansky where she was a paralegal secretary to David Cohen. In 2005, Vita became a liver transplant recipient and after her retirement from Wofsey Rosen, returned to work at Lord and Taylor as the Ralph Lauren specialist.

She is survived by her loving children, Lisabeth J. Buzzeo and her husband Alphonse of Stamford,Kenneth M. D'Andrea and his wife Kimberlee of Hamilton Township NJ; Daniel P. D'Andrea and his wife Amy of Stamford; Brian M. D'Andrea of Mission Viejo, CA, as well as her six grandchildren, Jessica, Mia, Samantha and Daniel D'Andrea, Jr. and Allison and Matthew Buzzeo. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Carmela (Chick) Pavia; her sister-in-law Marybeth Bernardo of Florida and her husband Robert; step-son Billy Smith of Florida and former husband Kenneth W. D'Andrea of Stamford, CT.

In addition to her parents, Vita was also predeceased by her husband Carlton (Bill) Smith, three brothers, Nicholas, Giacomo (Jack) and Paul P. Pavia Jr. and her sisters-in-law Jeannette Pavia and Caroline Pavia.

A funeral procession will be leaving the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart RC Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Family and friends

may call at the funeral home on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

Vita's family would like to sincerely thank the kind, caring staff at the Residence on Summer Street for taking exceptional care of her. Vita was cherished and loved by everyone there. She was lucky to be surrounded by such wonderful people in her last days and they were better for knowing her. Also, a special thank you to Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County and to Dr. Shara Israel, M.D.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Vita's memory to the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006.

Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 23, 2019