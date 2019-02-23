The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart RC Church
37 Schuyler Avenue
Stamford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vita Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vita Smith


1942 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Vita Smith Notice
Vita Louise Smith
Vita Louise (Pavia) Smith, 76, of Stamford, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Born on September 30, 1942 in Stamford to the late Paul P. Sr. (former postmaster for the City of Stamford) and Rose Sabia Pavia.
In her early years, Vita worked as a legal secretary to Frank Pimpinella. Later, she worked at Pitney Bowes in the patent department, the law offices of Barr and LaCava and finally at Wofsey, Rosen, Kweskin and Kuriansky where she was a paralegal secretary to David Cohen. In 2005, Vita became a liver transplant recipient and after her retirement from Wofsey Rosen, returned to work at Lord and Taylor as the Ralph Lauren specialist.
She is survived by her loving children, Lisabeth J. Buzzeo and her husband Alphonse of Stamford,Kenneth M. D'Andrea and his wife Kimberlee of Hamilton Township NJ; Daniel P. D'Andrea and his wife Amy of Stamford; Brian M. D'Andrea of Mission Viejo, CA, as well as her six grandchildren, Jessica, Mia, Samantha and Daniel D'Andrea, Jr. and Allison and Matthew Buzzeo. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Carmela (Chick) Pavia; her sister-in-law Marybeth Bernardo of Florida and her husband Robert; step-son Billy Smith of Florida and former husband Kenneth W. D'Andrea of Stamford, CT.
In addition to her parents, Vita was also predeceased by her husband Carlton (Bill) Smith, three brothers, Nicholas, Giacomo (Jack) and Paul P. Pavia Jr. and her sisters-in-law Jeannette Pavia and Caroline Pavia.
A funeral procession will be leaving the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart RC Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Family and friends
may call at the funeral home on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
Vita's family would like to sincerely thank the kind, caring staff at the Residence on Summer Street for taking exceptional care of her. Vita was cherished and loved by everyone there. She was lucky to be surrounded by such wonderful people in her last days and they were better for knowing her. Also, a special thank you to Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County and to Dr. Shara Israel, M.D.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Vita's memory to the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now