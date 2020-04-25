|
|
Vito Frank Bova
Vito Frank Bova, passed away on April 19, 2020, from complications due to COVID-19. He was born on July 4, 1936 in Stamford and was the son of the late Peter Bova and Margaret Marie Nordoza. He was a loving father and was husband to his beloved wife of 51 years, Arline J. Bova who predeceased him.
He worked his whole life, from young golf caddie to working at Woolworths. He worked 10 years at Conde Nast Publishing, then 38 years at the Stamford Housing Authority until his retirement. After his retirement, he worked as a school crossing guard and caregiver to his wife.
He is survived by his children, Robert Bova of Stamford, CT, Michael Bova of New Jersey, and Susan Bova of Stamford; and by a grandchild, Nicolas Bova.
Vito was an avid NY Yankees fan who always got all the trivia questions correct. He loved spending time with his family and taking care of his cat and outdoor wildlife. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor.
Due to the concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, a celebration of Vito's life will be held at a later date.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. To leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 26, 2020