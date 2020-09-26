Walter A. DiGiovanni
Walter DiGiovanni, age 93, of Fairfield, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport.
Walter was born on January 8, 1927 in Boston, MA. Son of the late Arthur DiGiovanni and Rose Rubico DiGiovanni, he grew up in the Boston area and graduated from Cambridge High and Latin. He served in the US Navy as a Seaman First Class in the Pacific Theater during World War II. After WWII, he moved to Washington, D.C. where he worked for the FBI as a fingerprint classifier. In 1948, he returned to the Boston area where he attended Suffolk University under the GI Bill. At that time, he met and later married Ann Rae Walker, his wife of 63 years.
In 1953, he and Rae relocated to Bridgeport as he began his 37 year long career at Remington Products, Inc. as a floor inspector trainee. Over his years at Remington, he worked on the production floor, served as a quality control engineer, and relocated his family in 1963 to Puerto Rico to assume the role of manufacturing superintendent. He then returned to CT one year later as the Plant Manager in Milford. In August 1984, he assumed the role of President-Worldwide Manufacturing Operations, the role from which he would retire from in June 1990. His career at Remington exemplified his ambition and his solid work ethic that made him a part of "The Greatest Generation." His international trips for Remington included trips to Europe, Haiti and China.
Walter enjoyed a nearly 30 year retirement; he joined and later became President of the Fairfield County chapter of SCORE, a non-profit organization, offering free entrepreneurial and small business education.
Walter and his family were parishioners of St. Raphael's and St. Margaret's Shrine in Bridgeport for 67 years.
Walter and his wife, Rae, set down roots in Fairfield in 1960, where he resided until 2014. From 2014 until his passing, he resided at the Watermark at 3030 Park Avenue, Bridgeport.
He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Ann Raymonda Walker DiGiovanni who passed away in 2013; his parents; three siblings, Kathleen Nicoloro, Edward and Arthur DiGiovanni, all from the Boston area; and his son-in-law, Dr. Raymond M. Gabriele.
He will be greatly missed by his three children, Linda A. Gabriele of Stamford, Rev. Msgr. Stephen M. DiGiovanni of Stamford, and Ellen DiGiovanni of Heathrow, FL; his two grandchildren, Lauren A. Gabriele and her husband Stephen C. Diforio of New York City, and Raymond A. Gabriele of Houston, TX; as well as two great-grandsons, Dexter R. and Sawyer R. Diforio of New York City; and several nieces and nephews in MA.
Due to Covid-19, a public Mass to celebrate Walter's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Walter's name to the Basilica of St. John the Evangelist, 279 Atlantic St., Stamford, CT 06901.
Walter's children would like to thank the Watermark staff for their kindness, care, and friendship towards their father.
