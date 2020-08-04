Walter J. Piorkowski
Walter J. Piorkowski died unexpectedly on July 31, 2020 at Greenwich Hospital. He was 80 years old. Walter was born on April 19, 1940 in Stamford and graduated from Stamford High School.
Walter worked as a produce manager for 40 years in various grocery stores - Food Fair, Gran Central, Pantry Pride, and Palmer's. Walter was a member of the UFCW Local 1500 union.
Walter was a member of the NRA and he enjoyed his yearly hunting trips to Maine. He was a big Mets fan and enjoyed going to Yale hockey games.
Walter is survived by Judith (Judy) his wife of 59 years; Michael, his son; Maureen, his daughter; two grandchildren, Tyler and Emma; his brother Tom and wife Donna; his sister Anne and husband Bill; and several nieces and nephews. Walter was predeceased by his parents, Leo and Genevieve (Jean), and his brother Leo.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 31 Arch Street, Greenwich, CT. A prayer service will be held at 11:30 a.m. and interment will immediately follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 399 North Street, Greenwich, CT. Masks and social distancing are required during this time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Walter's name to a charity of your choice
.