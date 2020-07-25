1/1
Walter Scally
1925 - 2020
Walter J. Scally
Mar 19, 1925 - Jul 23, 2020Former Stamford resident, Walter Scally, died on July 23, 2020, in Virginia, at the age of 95. He was born on Long Island, lived in New York City, and then moved to Stamford in 1959.
Walter was a Navy veteran, who served on the USS Eisele in the Pacific during World War II. He was a long time member of St. Benedict's Church in Stamford. He was an accomplished artist who had several successful showings.
Walter was predeceased by his loving wife Helen. He is survived by his son Joseph and his wife, his three grandchildren, Christopher, Megan, Allison, and their spouses, and his four great-grandchildren, Brennan, Michael, Jack, and Bridget.
A private memorial service will be held in Virginia at a later date.

Published in Stamford Advocate on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 25, 2020
Dear Joe, and family,
Thinking of you all at this difficult time. Holding good thoughts.
Rest easy Mr. Scally.
Kathy Fisher Pietka
