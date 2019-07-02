Walter E. Smith

Walter E. Smith, lifelong resident of Stamford, passed away at Norwalk Hospital on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Born in Stamford on July 31, 2019, Walt was one of two sons born to the late E. Frederick and Florence (Schaffer) Smith. Walt was 88 years old at the time of his passing.

Walt attended Stamford public schools and graduated from Stamford High School. Following in his father's and brother's footsteps, Walt went on to join the Stamford Fire Department and served as a career firefighter for 41 years before retiring in July of 1999. Walt was extremely proud of his service in the Stamford Fire Department.

Walter is survived by two daughters; Kathleen Fera and Jeanne MacKay, and his life partner of 35 years; Doris Wozniak. In addition to his parents, Walt was predeceased by his wife, Sally (Winter) Smith, in 1983, three children; Susan Smith, Linda Chioditti and James Smith and his brother; Donald Smith.

A wake will take place on Friday, July 5th from 9:30am to 10:30am at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. A mass of Christian burial will be held on the same morning at 11am at St. Cecilia R.C. Church, 1184 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT 06905. The interment will follow mass at Long Ridge Union Cemetery in Stamford.

The family has entrusted Walter's final arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford.