Walter W. Isztwan
Walter W. Isztwan, 85, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020.
He was the son of the late George and Anna Isztwan of Stamford, CT. He is survived by his brothers Orest Isztwan of Bethlehem, CT and Boris Isztwan (Karin) of Milford, CT; niece Kimberly Isztwan of Greenwich, CT, niece Amanda Ogorman (Michael) of Goshen, CT. Great niece Debbie and great-nephew Benjamin. Nephew Andrew Isztwan (Alexis) and great-nephews Brian and Patrick of Huntingdon Valley, PA.
He very proudly served his country as a paratrooper with the 82nd and 11th Airborne Divisions from 1955 to 1958. He was a trap shooter and a member of the Wooster Mountain Shooting Range where he won many awards through the years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association and a member of the Halloween Yacht Club in Stamford for over 40 years. He spent many wonderful days on Long Island Sound fishing from his boat, the "Osprey", with friends and family. Walter retired after 45 years as a custodian from West Hill High School in Stamford.
Walter was a wonderful person, always ready to help his friends and neighbors and especially anyone who asked him about fishing, hunting or the great outdoors. With his quick smile and easygoing ways, he put everyone he met at ease. Walter was a true gentleman and he will be missed by all who knew him.
All services will be private at the request of the family.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. To leave a condolence message online, please visit the family guestbook to share memories at www.bosakfuneralhome.com
or www.facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome
.