Wayne Armistead
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne W. Armistead.
In loving memory of Wayne W. Armistead. Sep. 11, 1934 - May 8, 2020.
Wayne was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. He went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 8th, 2020 peacefully at the age of 85.
Wayne was born on September 11th, 1934 in Stamford, CT. He was the son of the late Lawrence L. and Ella Seewright Armistead. He attended Stamford High School, where he was active in the choir and sports.
He was predeceased by his wife Thelma Armistead, his brothers Lawrence and James Armistead. Wayne was blessed to marry again to Florence Monroe Armistead.
He is survived by her, also his 2 daughters Beverly Armistead-Fields, Brenda J. Armistead and son Michael Armistead, also Stepson Larry Coldwell, 3 grandchildren and his brother Robert. L. Armistead, many nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Wayne was an avid sports fan, he loved Baseball and Basketball. He was the sports announcer for Lemoore High school. Wayne served in the Navy where he retired after 20 years. He will be truly missed.
There will be a memorial service at a later date .
Phipps - Dale Funeral Chapel, Lemore, CA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phipps Dale Funeral Chapel - LEMOORE
420 WEST -D- STREET
Lemoore, CA 93245
(559) 924-5611
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved