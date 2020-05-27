Wayne W. Armistead.

In loving memory of Wayne W. Armistead. Sep. 11, 1934 - May 8, 2020.

Wayne was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. He went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 8th, 2020 peacefully at the age of 85.

Wayne was born on September 11th, 1934 in Stamford, CT. He was the son of the late Lawrence L. and Ella Seewright Armistead. He attended Stamford High School, where he was active in the choir and sports.

He was predeceased by his wife Thelma Armistead, his brothers Lawrence and James Armistead. Wayne was blessed to marry again to Florence Monroe Armistead.

He is survived by her, also his 2 daughters Beverly Armistead-Fields, Brenda J. Armistead and son Michael Armistead, also Stepson Larry Coldwell, 3 grandchildren and his brother Robert. L. Armistead, many nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Wayne was an avid sports fan, he loved Baseball and Basketball. He was the sports announcer for Lemoore High school. Wayne served in the Navy where he retired after 20 years. He will be truly missed.

There will be a memorial service at a later date .

Phipps - Dale Funeral Chapel, Lemore, CA.



