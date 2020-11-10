Wendell Lou Antonelli
Wendell Lou Antonelli, age 67, of Bridgeport, CT, passed away on November 6, 2020. She was born on March 31, 1953, in Sherman, Texas, to Wendell and Lou Tumlinson. She is survived by her devoted husband, Richard Antonelli, and her brother Charles (Shirley) Tumlinson of Sherman, TX. She was a loving mother to her children: Tara (Kevin) Barnett of Hampton, VA, Stacie (Michael) Passabet of Stratford, CT, Janet (John) Swindler of Olney, MD, and John (Heather) Antonelli of Stamford, CT; nine grandchildren: Philip, Jennifer (Brett), Gina, Joanna, Christopher, Kelsea, Teagan, Domonic, and Devyn, as well as many nieces and nephews. After retiring from the Grayson County Sheriff's Office in Sherman, TX, in 2013, she and Richard relocated to Connecticut. Wendy enjoyed gardening, shopping, having family gatherings with tons of food, and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved country music, singing and dancing, and was always laughing. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, November 13th, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Stratford, CT. Due to Covid restrictions, the burial will be private. Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
