|
|
William J. Clark
William J. Clark passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on July 29, 2019. Bill was born on March 6, 1936 in Stamford, CT, the son of Frank and Grace Clark. Bill spent most of his life as a self-employed landscaper, who continued to work until he was 80 years old.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Patricia Garvey Clark, as well as his daughter Kristi Lukaniec and her husband Paul of Stamford, CT; son Scott Clark and his wife Maryella of Trumbull, CT; daughter Dana Figueroa and her husband Victor of Granville, NY. He is survived by his eight beloved grandchildren, his brother Richard Clark and his wife Patricia of Torrington, CT and well as his many nieces and nephews.
Anyone who knew Bill knew he was quick with a joke, enjoyed making people laugh, reminiscing about earlier days and loved nothing more than tending to his garden every summer. Growing up, Bill was always a favorite with the kids in the neighborhood, whether it was riding the "Chitty Bang Bang" or sledding on the hills he plowed. There was always something fun going on at the house. Bill loved spending time with his family and enjoyed time at the lake. He was always up for a good western and bird watching from the comfort of his recliner.
Services will be private.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 4, 2019