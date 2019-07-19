The Advocate Notices
Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 847-7291
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church
216 Scribner Ave.
Norwalk, CT
View Map
Resources
1953 - 2019
William G. Thomas, Jr.
William G. Thomas, Jr., of Norwalk, was called home by God on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the age of 66. Bill was born in Stamford on February 11, 1953. His memory will be carried on by his cherished wife of 44 years, Michele Crolla Thomas of Norwalk; and two adoring sons, Michael Thomas and his wife Amanda of Monroe and William "Billy" Thomas of Norwalk.
In addition to his wife and children, Bill is survived by his parents, William G. Thomas, Sr. and Esther Troncone Thomas of Stamford, a brother, Jeffrey Thomas and his wife Christy of Norwalk; a sister, Barbara Melfi and her husband Vito of Lakewood Ranch, FL; as well as his mother-in-law, Anne Duddie, sisters-in-law; Harriet Ross and her husband Jim, and Anne Valentine and her husband Rich, all of Stamford. He was a much-loved uncle to many dear nieces and nephews.
Bill graduated from Stamford High School and received both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the University of Connecticut. A veteran of the United States Coast Guard Reserve, he spent his career as a Certified Public Accountant and was Chief Financial Officer of LaMorte Burns & Co. in Wilton. Bill will be remembered as a selfless, loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend, and he will be deeply missed by all who loved him. Bill could often be found cheering on his alma mater as well as his beloved New York Mets, in whom he never lost faith. He found great joy in traveling with his family, and his wry sense of humor made everyone smile, no matter the occasion.
A Memorial Mass will take place on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church, 216 Scribner Ave., Norwalk. Inurnment will follow at St. John's Mausoleum, 25 Camp Avenue, Darien. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church. The Hoyt-Cognetta/Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in Stamford Advocate on July 21, 2019
